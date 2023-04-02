Research shows that 96% of teachers agree that the government should provide more security conditions for institutions

A survey carried out by Locomotive Institute in partnership with the appeoesp (Union of Teachers of Official Teaching of the State of São Paulo) shows that 69% of students consider that there is a medium or high level of violence in state schools in São Paulo. Among teachers, this percentage is 68% and, when the students’ families respond, it reaches 75%.

According to the survey Perception of Education Professionals, Students and Parents about Violence in Schools, in the center, 64% of students have this perception, against 74% of those who study in the periphery. Among teachers they are 39% and 89% and among family members, 68% and 80%, respectively. 1,250 students, 1,250 families and 1,100 teachers were interviewed between January 30th and February 21st.

When asked about the level of violence in their own schools, 55% of students, 61% of teachers and 70% of family members consider it medium or high. When separated between central and periphery regions, these percentages are 42% and 68% among students, 26% and 86% among teachers and 61% and 76% among students’ family members.

The survey also indicated that 24% of teachers and 41% of students do not feel safe around schools; within the teaching units, they also do not feel safe: they are 16% of the teachers and 26% of the students. The survey also asked who knew about cases of violence in their schools. Among family members, 73% said they had knowledge; among students they were 71% and, among teachers, 41%.

“This climate of violence does not start by chance. When we have young students encouraged to resolve disagreements through violence and not dialogue, society becomes more permeable to cases of violence. This happens in encouraging children to make the gesture of a firearm in their hand, to movements based on lies, which encourage children against teachers”evaluated the president of the Locomotive Institute, Renato Meirelles.

The survey also shows that 98% of students, 96% of teachers and 97% of family members agree that the government should provide more safety conditions for schools. “It is unanimous. This fact alone places the fight against violence as an absolute priority for any public education policy. The urgency of this issue should not be questioned by anyone and I am sure it will not be.”said Meirelles.

The president of Apeoesp, the state deputy Maria Izabel Azevedo Noronha (PT), known as Professor Bebel, said that in the post-pandemic, with the return to activities in schools, there should be a project to give psychological attention to students, since many have lost people close to covid-19, in addition to losing the educational content.

“We are going to have to be more careful with young people and, more than that, it is a social outcry. This cannot fall on families or teachers. Everything falls on the teachers. The government must implement ways to attract families to school as well. May we understand that democratic management is the best way to have the community together with us”emphasized Bebel.

With information from Brazil Agency.