Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 06/24/2024 – 20:22

A survey carried out by Ipsos and released this Monday, 24th, showed that 69% of Brazilians support or tend to support the taxation of the super-rich.

The survey was carried out with 22 thousand residents from 22 countries, 18 from the G20 and four other nations (Austria, Denmark, Kenya and Sweden). Brazil is the eighth country with the most approval of the measure. The three most supportive countries are: Indonesia (86%), Turkey (78%) and the United Kingdom (77%). The average approval rate in G20 countries is 68%. The lowest rates are in Saudi Arabia and Argentina, where 54% are favorable. Click to read the report in full.

“The results of our report provide a clear message for all G20 countries: greater equality will build stronger democracies to drive a just transformation for a more stable planet,” said Owen Gaffney, co-lead of the Ipsos partner Earth4All initiative. in carrying out the research.

The measure is one of Brazil’s main flags in the G20 presidency. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad stated that taxation is one of the ways for the world to guarantee sustainable growth. “From the moment you climb the ladder of wealth and fortune, you escape the chains of national states and live almost in a cloud, in an international tax haven that has been created. This has to be overcome”, he defended at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April.