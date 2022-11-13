About 69 million Brazilians have not taken the third dose of the covid-19 vaccine, according to Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga. He took to social media this Saturday, 12, to warn the population about the need to seek reinforcement, as Brazil has recorded a rapid increase in infections in recent weeks.

As the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo revealed this week, the State of São Paulo has nine million delays for the third dose.

Also according to the holder of Health, 32.8 million Brazilians who could have already received the fourth injection of the immunizer also did not go to the health posts.

The guidance of the Ministry of Health for vaccination against covid-19 is that the fourth dose (or second booster) be applied only to adults aged 40 years or older, or to immunosuppressed people.

Even with the guidance of the ministry, several states and municipalities have applied the 4th dose to all adults, as is the case of the capital of São Paulo.

With the arrival of the Ômicron subvariant, BQ.1, experts believe that Brazil will face this new wave of cases, as has happened in Europe, the United States and China.

Scientists still do not know whether this version of the virus is more serious or transmissible, but preliminary studies point to a greater risk of escaping the protection given by vaccines, so it is essential to seek reinforcement.