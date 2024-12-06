68,000 euros for a home in the center of Madrid: “If the price was fair for Blackstone, it will be fair for us”

On Lope de Vega street, in the center of Madrid, there are clothing stores, several restaurants that offer brunches or colorful sweets, a designer jewelry store and a pet store. In the surrounding area, Christmas lights illuminate an area increasingly trapped by tourists and visitors. In Idealista a home is advertised for rent for 1,400 euros per month and in the same neighborhood, a few meters away, you can buy apartments of about 50 meters, with views to the outside, for 400,000 or half a million euros. At number 10, there are four properties that Blackstone must sell to its tenants for around 68,000 euros, the same price at which it bought it from the Madrid City Council.

Depending on who you ask, it is the most expensive price in history because it has arrived after a long legal dispute. The Supreme Court has confirmed the decision of the Provincial Court of Madrid, which recognized the right of preferential purchase of the tenants of the Municipal Housing and Land Company (EMVS) of the City Council, which in 2013 sold 1,860 homes to the vulture fund, in addition to parking spaces and storage rooms, under different public protection regimes to Blackstone for 72.8 million euros.

When Clara was informed of the Supreme Court’s decision this Wednesday, she burst into tears. In 2006, due to his socioeconomic conditions, he entered a lottery for a public rental housing with an option to buy from the Madrid City Council. Like hundreds of other families, some in the center of Madrid, but the majority in Vallecas and Carabanchel, they received one of those properties. “At that moment I did believe that I had won the lottery, now I think I am waking up from a nightmare,” he explains in conversation with elDiario.es.

Clara is not called Clara, but after a decade of legal battle, she prefers to protect herself in the tranquility of anonymity. “The emotional and physical exhaustion and the pressures that we have gone through, I don’t know what price it has, but if it was fair for the vulture fund, it will have to be fair for us,” says this woman, who lives in this apartment of about 50 meters with her partner. and his three children, between 4 and 10 years old. When they found out about Ana Botella’s sale of public housing at a bargain price to the vulture fund, many families began two processes: claiming the right of withdrawal and a battle against eviction attempts. “We are fighting an eviction process. The date that was set was December 31,” he explains.

His lawyer, José Mariano Benítez de Lugo, explains that these four cases are the first, but not the only ones that have demanded that their preemptive purchase right over Blackstone be made effective. He himself has dozens of them, 40 already endorsed by the Provincial Court, who hope to reach the Supreme Court. “Logically, the principle of unity of doctrine of the Court itself would mean applying the same criterion,” he considers.

Arancha Mejías’s family lives in the PAU of Carabanchel. Their parents are one of those 40 cases awaiting a response and who have seen in the sentence, announced this Wednesday, a source of hope. “My mother almost drowned from anxiety, nerves and emotion. He is waiting for several operations, so imagine what it is like not knowing where you are going to be able to recover,” he says. Mejías is spokesperson for the EMVS Association of People Affected by the Sale of Public Housing, which has been mobilizing for years against this diversion of public resources to private funds: “At the level of collective struggle, it is a milestone. “We have been living this nightmare for 10 years and we feel that justice is being done, even if it is a decade later.”

Although the neighborhood movement sees this ruling as the “prelude to the resolution of all families,” they do not want to ring the bell yet. “We understand that this is going to be the solution for everyone, but we are cautious. My parents have been in this house for 20 years and half of it has been a struggle, fulfilling the obligation to pay the bills. Property is important, because it is our home, but success is not only patrimonial, it is moral, because we are recovering a right of so many that had been taken from us,” defends Mejías.

The vulture fund’s appeal is based on an exception to this right of withdrawal: that all the homes had been acquired en bloc. The Provincial Court already came to say that this had not been the case, because “in the deed each element is individualized as “property” and, as a whole, as “properties”, individually reflecting the cadastral identification of each of the properties that make up the property. promotion”. And the Supreme Court endorses it: “The defendant (Fidere) has not proven that the sale included all the units of the building, because apart from the fact that the deed does not state that all the homes were transferred.”

When 1,860 public homes are sold to a vulture fund, 1,860 different cases are generated. “Some are already evicted, although we have repeatedly said that this appeal was pending. Others are not released from their homes. There are many cases, because within dozens of lawsuits that I handle there are many assumptions. In some we will find that the vulture fund will have already rented or sold those homes to other people and it will be a problem in applying the sentence,” admits Benítez de Lugo.

Arancha emotionally remembers some of those situations, which have weighed down a decade of her life. “They wanted to evict my parents because their daughter was the visible face, we have seen neighbors leave, evictions and even a neighbor who committed suicide when she received the letter with the launch date… It is not necessary to study law to know that things have become regular and that not even (Alberto Ruiz) Gallardon nor Ana Botella were looking out for the rights of citizens when they sold officially protected housing.”

The Court of Auditors even condemned Botella to pay 25.7 million euros out of his own pocket for the damage that this operation caused to the public coffers. However, the Prosecution Chamber revoked the decision by two votes to one, precisely those of the councilors proposed by the Popular Party, José Manuel Suárez and Margarita Mariscal de Gante. Marshal of Ghent was Minister of Justice in the first Government of José María Aznar, in turn Ana Botella’s husband.

Clara sees before her a totally new horizon. “It’s going from night to day, I feel a tranquility that I don’t know how to describe,” he celebrates. He is now 48 years old. When he first walked through the doors of his home he was 30. Almost half his life has passed and, after a journey of 10 years, it seems that he is almost “starting a new life.”