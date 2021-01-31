The Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a girl to pay a young man 68 thousand and 17 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that resulted from her committing a traffic accident with his car.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit demanding that a girl be obligated to pay him an amount of 66 thousand 929 dirhams, indicating that the defendant borrowed his four-wheel drive car, model 2018, for half an hour to accomplish some of her own work, and she committed a traffic accident that resulted in damage to the vehicle that required She entered the maintenance center, repairs for a month, to change the vehicle’s chassis and made many repairs.

The plaintiff indicated during the hearing of the case that the accident report stated that the defendant had caused a traffic accident by hitting a fixed object (plastic barriers) in the street, due to excessive speed, lack of attention, causing damage to the front of the car, the bonnet, the front doors, the front and left cover, and the stop system. In addition to the damage he caused to state property on the road, while the girl confirmed that the complainant was committed to bearing the costs of repairing his vehicle, and requested to address the Public Communications Authority to explain the conversations that took place between them, which indicate that the complainant has waived the value of the damages in the vehicle, and his commitment to bear the costs of its maintenance at his expense. On the same day of the accident, he asked her to completely forget the matter and consider it a fate.

While the report of the engineering expert, delegated by the court, showed that the inspection of the car showed that the entire chassis was replaced as a result of the accident, parts of the car were replaced, and the cost of repairs reached 60 thousand and 17 dirhams, which led to a decrease in its market value by about 20 thousand dirhams, indicating that the period The car was repaired for 30 days and the rental value of a replacement car with the same specifications is 100 dirhams per day.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling that according to the provisions of the articles of the Civil Transactions Law that all harm to others is obligatory for the perpetrator, even if he is not distinguished by the guarantee of the damage, indicating that the accident report is an argument in establishing the defendant’s wrongdoing, and the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay the plaintiff An amount of 68 thousand and 17 dirhams and obligating it to pay the case fees.





