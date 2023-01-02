The actress appeared before the fans in a short dress with transparent sleeves. At the waist, the singer has a leather peplum, and translucent tights are worn on her legs. Ouspenskaya completed the look with a choker around her neck, suede knee-high boots and silver jewelry.

Netizens appreciated the bold image of the star. “Cool Love! Well done!”, “She naturally has a good figure”, “A woman is going through her 23rd youth. You need to understand and forgive,” they wrote.

However, someone considered Ouspenskaya’s outfit inappropriate. “She forgot her skirt”, “Spanish shame”, the artist was criticized in the comments.

Previously, the “naked” New Year’s dress was shown by the wife of rapper Djigan, model and blogger Oksana Samoilova. To meet the holiday, she chose a translucent dress with a deep neckline and sequins.