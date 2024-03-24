68 victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk have been identified. Updated list The victims of the disaster are listed by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on its official website on Sunday, March 24.

“The list of those killed in the Moscow region based on the results of the first forensic medical studies was published on the official Internet portal of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia as of 22.00 (according to the Ministry of Health of Russia),” the department’s Telegram channel said.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations also warned that the list will be supplemented with further identification by forensic experts.

The shooting at Crocus City Hall occurred on March 22. The concert hall was supposed to host a performance by the Picnic group. Unknown men in camouflage burst into the building and started shooting. Also, the terrorists, according to eyewitnesses, set fire to the concert hall, and a fire broke out in the building with an area of ​​almost 13 thousand square meters. m, the next day the open burning was eliminated.

A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data, the number of victims has increased to 137 people, the number of victims has reached 182.

The Russian FSB reported that after the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. It was noted that 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning.