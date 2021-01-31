Al Ain Court of First Instance obligated a girl to pay a young man 68,17 dirhams, in compensation for the material and moral damages that resulted from her committing a traffic accident with his car.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit, demanding that a girl be obligated to pay him 66,000 929 dirhams, indicating that the defendant borrowed his four-wheel drive car, model 2018, for half an hour, to accomplish some of her own work, and she committed a traffic accident, which resulted in it. Vehicle damage, necessitated entering the maintenance center for a month, to change the vehicle’s structure, and make many repairs.

During the hearing of the lawsuit, the plaintiff indicated that the accident report stated that the defendant had caused a traffic accident by hitting a fixed object (plastic barriers) in the street, due to excessive speed and lack of attention, causing damage to the front of the car, the bonnet, the front doors and the hood The front and left side, and the stopping system, in addition to the damage caused to state property on the road, while the girl confirmed that the complainant was committed to bearing the costs of repairing his vehicle, and requested to address the Public Communications Authority to explain the conversations that took place between them, according to which the complainant had waived the value of the damage to the vehicle. And his commitment to bear the costs of its maintenance at his own expense, and that he demanded that on the day of the accident itself to forget the matter completely, and consider it a destiny.

While the report of the engineering expert delegated by the court showed that the inspection of the car showed that the entire chassis had been replaced as a result of the accident, and parts of the car were replaced. The cost of repairs reached 60 thousand and 17 dirhams, which led to a decrease in its market value by about 20 thousand dirhams, indicating that The period of repair of the car is 30 days, and the value of renting a replacement car with the same specifications is 100 dirhams per day.

For its part, the court made clear in the merits of its ruling that, according to the provisions of the articles of the Civil Transactions Law, that any harm to others is obligatory for the perpetrator, even if he is not discerned, to guarantee the damage, noting that the accident report is an argument in establishing the defendant’s fault, and the court ruled to bind the defendant She must pay the plaintiff an amount of 68 thousand and 17 dirhams, and obligate her to pay the lawsuit fees.

• A young man sued a girl who borrowed his car and committed a traffic accident.





