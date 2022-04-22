Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered two young men to pay a car owner 68,000 dirhams, as compensation for stealing the car in front of his house, dismantling it and selling it as used spare parts.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit, in which he demanded to oblige two young men in solidarity to pay him an amount of 35,000 dirhams in exchange for the market value of his car and 100,000 dirhams as compensation for the material and moral damage he sustained, indicating that he stopped one of his car in front of his old house, and after a while Her disappearance was discovered, and after investigation and review of the cameras, the identity of the defendants was identified, and it was found that they had stolen the car, dismantled it and sold it as used spare parts, and they were convicted under a criminal judgment.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its ruling, the Civil Transactions Law stipulates that every harm to others obligates the doer, even if it is not distinguished, with a guarantee, noting that it is established from the papers that the cause of the damage to the car is the defendants’ fault as a result of their stealing the plaintiff’s car as established From the penal judgment, which has become final, the matter with which this judgment has gained the power of the thing to be judged, and it has made a necessary chapter in the occurrence of the error and attributing it to the perpetrator.

She indicated that the plaintiff had decided that the vehicle had been sold by the defendants and that it was completely lost, and then the court established that the vehicle had been damaged as a result of what the defendants had committed and had become doomed after being robbed. The subject of theft, and you believe that the lowest price of 34,000 dirhams is sufficient to estimate the market value of the vehicle after its loss.

The court confirmed that the defendants’ mistake had resulted in moral damage represented by the plaintiff’s feeling of psychological pain and depriving him of benefiting from the vehicle. That they pay the plaintiff an amount of 68 thousand dirhams.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

