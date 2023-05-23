The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the Emiratisation file is at the top of its priorities, noting that the total number of citizens working in the private sector reached 67,988 citizens as of May 17, according to the latest statistics.

The Ministry stated that the Emiratisation file enjoys the support of the country’s leadership, according to an integrated system that guarantees the recruitment and employment of citizens in this vital sector.

The UAE implements a comprehensive policy that includes stimulation, training and qualification of citizens in many fields, in an effort to improve their skills and ensure that they obtain the jobs they aspire to in the private sector, as a main pillar for a decent life, and to enhance their contributions to leading the progress and economic development in the country.

The UAE has adopted a package of legislation, decisions and strategic programs to support the Emiratisation file in the private sector, the most prominent of which is a decision to raise the current Emiratisation rates in private sector establishments that include 50 employees or more at a rate of 2% annually for skilled jobs, and to achieve a total increase rate of 10% in 2026 in parallel Incentives are provided to distinguished establishments that achieve qualitative achievements in training and employing citizens.

In September 2021, the UAE launched the government program “Nafes” to support the private sector to accommodate 75,000 citizens during the next five years, while the program is expected to support 175,000 citizens in private sector institutions in the country during the next five years.

“NAFES”, which consists of 13 development projects and initiatives, constituted an actual translation of the ten “Fifty Principles” document that defines the UAE’s economic and development path for the next fifty years, specifically the second principle that confirms that building the best and most active economy in the world is a top national priority, and the fourth principle that It confirms that the main engine of development is human capital.

Among the decisions, obligating federal and local government and semi-governmental companies, and private sector establishments, to give priority to hiring citizens in 160 professions targeted for Emiratisation, and obliging companies and establishments in strategic sectors that violate Emiratisation regulations, to pay a contribution to support Emiratisation programs and rehabilitate the capabilities of citizens to work in the private sector.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has established many obligations and controls that enhance adherence to the Emiratisation system and avoid sham Emiratisation practices.

The controls stipulate that when a citizen is employed in the private sector, the establishment must enable him to perform his work and provide the workplace and appropriate tools, while providing the minimum level of qualification, training and empowerment to accomplish the necessary work.

The employer is obligated, in accordance with the regulations, to obtain a work permit for the citizen from the Ministry, conclude an employment contract in accordance with the systems in force in the Ministry, and pay the agreed wage according to the wage protection system, in addition to registering the citizen in the pension and social security system, and paying monthly contributions, according to the legislation regulating that. Within one month from the date of issuance of his work permit.

The controls prevent the employer from granting the citizen a lower wage than his counterparts who perform the same job tasks, or reduce his wages under the pretext of benefiting from government support programs.

The controls set by the Ministry also identified the obligations of the citizen upon joining the private sector, including adherence to the obligations contained in the Decree-Law regarding the organization of labor relations and its executive regulations, and the decisions issued in their implementation, and the decisions related to the “Nafes” program, and the obligations contained in the work contract signed by blink.

• “Priority of appointment to nationals in 160 professions targeted for Emiratisation.”