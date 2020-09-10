In response to the group, the state of affairs is as a result of conversion of land for the good thing about agriculture and meals, the overexploitation of assets, air pollution and even world warming.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, deserted industrial waste… Do you reside close to a polluted web site?

Click on right here to alert us!

Between 1970 and 2016, populations of vertebrates, fish, birds, amphibians and reptiles fell 68% in line with the newest WWF Living Planet Report. Each two years, the NGO analyzes the lack of biodiversity on a planetary scale. The decline is “spectacular” : between 2014 and 2016, the Earth misplaced 8% of its populations of untamed animals.

The autumn in biodiversity is larger in sure areas of the world. Far forward, we discover Latin America, Central America and the Caribbean with 94% of vertebrates extinct since 1970. On the African continent, the loss is 65%.

In response to WWF, the state of affairs is above all as a result of lack of animal habitats resulting from soil conversions for the good thing about agriculture and meals. Different causes are identified, such because the overexploitation of species and assets, air pollution, the introduction by people of invasive alien species and even world warming. “which takes an more and more vital half and threatens to turn out to be a serious trigger if left unchecked.”

“Right now, a 3rd of the land floor is used for agriculture. Solely 12% of the oceans stay with out human exercise. 70% of wetlands are destroyed. And 80% of deforestation is as a result of transformation of land into surfaces. agricultural “, particulars the NGO, which extra broadly denounces the results of “our mode of manufacturing, consumption and the ecological disaster”.

Some species, each in mammals and bugs, undergo alarming losses: “60% of sparrows have disappeared in France since 1980. Out of 17 species of European butterflies monitored, the drop in numbers is 49% between 1990 and 2017.” Among the many most endangered species are the gorillas of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the leatherback turtles of Guyana.

The NGO calls on governments world wide to take fast motion. The options recognized contain a rise within the floor space of ​​protected areas, a halving of meat consumption in developed international locations or a 50% discount in waste.

“We nonetheless have the potential to mitigate and reverse the pattern if we take pressing and unprecedented nature conservation measures and if we make significant modifications in the best way we produce and devour meals.”, concludes WWF.