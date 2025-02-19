The advance of rental prices is eaten the purchasing power of families and leaves them without savings capacity. It is a phenomenon so far more typical of large capitals, but it is increasingly installed among the medium and small, … that also begin to suffer from the problem of shortage of supply that sweeps the markets of municipals such as Madrid, Barcelona or Malaga. So much so, that 68% of the homes that are rented in Spain are not accessible to families with middle income for having to allocate more than 30% of their monthly economic capacity to pay income, according to an idealist study to which he has This newspaper had access.

30% of family income is the threshold that agents of the financial sector recommend not to overcome to pay the monthly payment of the house, whether lease or mortgage, but the effort rate for the floors in the real estate showcase of the real estate demands 36%. Taking into account the average prices of the leases and average income of families at the national level, tenants should pay a maximum of 764 euros per monthwhen the medium price of a two -bedroom floor – a reference chosen based on the INE data that placed that Spanish households are composed of 2.4 people on average – was at the end of 2024 in 981 euros per month. That is, there is a gap of 217 euros.

At the national level, only 32% of the rental ads are below the recommended for households, which idealist qualifies as a reasonable price, but there are cities where that percentage is much lower. The most striking case is that of Malaga (The reasonable price in the Andalusian city is 790 euros per month and the average there is 1,197) where only 7% of 2 -room floors are economically suitable for a family taking into account its average income, and follows very much from near Palmwhere only 8% of the homes of these characteristics are adapted to the recommended spending: in the island city 1,539 euros are requested when the reasonable price according to the portal is 950 euros, leaving a gap of 588 euros and an effort rate for Each home of 45% of its remuneration to pay income.

Both cities of Sol and Beach are affected by large tourist flows and the same effect can be seen in other capitals such as Valenciawhere only 12% of the floors have prices below the suitable for homes, and Alicante where the percentage rises slightly 14%, according to idealist. For their part, Barcelona and Madrid, the markets considered as the most tensioning, have only 16% of reasonable rental. The Ciudad Condal has the national record of effort rate for familiesrepresenting 49% of its income, despite the fact that the market is intervened by the limits to rental prices. Even with this, there you get to pay 1,796 euros for a two -bedroom home when the ideal is not to go from 1,036, a difference of 760 euros.

The idealist study also highlights the cases of San Sebastiánwhere average income would give to rent 22% of the houses, and Las Palmas de Gran Canariawith 23%. With percentages below 50% are the cities of Santa Cruz de Tenerife (28%), Segovia (29%), Bilbao (31%), Cádiz (37%), Seville (37%), Salamanca (42%), GERONA (43%), Ceuta (46%), Almería and Vitoria (47% in both cases).

These are worrying figures not only for the economic effort that families have to make, but also for the difficulties they add to the simple fact of being able to sign a contract with the right to a leased house. As the idealist spokesman explains, Francisco Iñretathe owners have more and more profiles to choose from and opt for those who offer them a greater sergity of payment for the risk of delinquency or conflict. «This first affected the most vulnerable groups and continued with those who exceeded 30% of their income to pay the rent, but the water has continued to rise and right now families that do not exceed that threshold are complicated to be chosen since it is very possible May they be other elitist profiles who succeed, ”says the expert.

Iñarta insists that this occurs for the measures launched in the last 6 yearswho are “taking” from the market to many families “who have to focus on under -lived or shared floor.” «While the measures adopted do not have as priority the rebalancing of the relations between owners and tenants and a legal security environment is generated, it will be impossible for the available park to approach the needs of the Spaniards and the situation of the situation will not be reversed Emergency of rent in Spain, ”he says.

Greater effort rates

Idealista points out in its analysis that in the municipalities where the differences between the reasonable price and the highest market are given are precisely those that also require a greater effort to the families that live for rent. In this sense, the aforementioned Barcelona (49%) and Palma (45%), follow Malaga (42%), Madrid (41%), Valencia (41%), Alicante (38%), Segovia (35% ), San Sebastián (34%), Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (34%), Santa Cruz de Tenerife (33%), Bilbao (32%), Gerona (31%) and Seville (30%).

On the opposite sidewhere less family effort is made is in Ciudad Real (16%), Teruel (19%), Palencia (19%), Jaén and Melilla (20% in both cases), which are the capitals where there is precisely a higher percentage of reasonable rentals. In this sense, in Ciudad Real and Teruel, 98%of the two -room floors would be accessible to a middle -income family and both follow Jaén (94%), Zamora (92%), Palencia (91%) and Melilla (91%).