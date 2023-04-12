The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi issued a list of the results of the evaluation of private schools operating in the emirate based on the “Irtiqaa” school inspection program. The results showed that 68.41% of schools provide education between good and acceptable, while the percentage of distinguished schools reached 5.18% out of a total of 212 operating schools. In the emirate, while the department confirmed that the “Irtiqaa” program aims to develop the necessary recommendations for developing and improving the performance of schools, with a detailed explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of each school, in addition to launching improvement plans for low-level schools.

In detail, the Department of Education and Knowledge clarified that the results of the Upgrading School Inspection Program will result in voluntary permission for schools to increase their tuition fees for the next academic year 2023/2024. The percentage of the maximum optional increase applied to tuition fees for schools with an outstanding rating is 3.94%, for schools with a very good rating is 3.38, for schools with a good rating is 2.81%, and for schools with an acceptable, poor or very poor rating is 2.25%, while it will not Any increase in tuition fees applies to non-Schools

Classified, according to the optional tuition fee increase structure for private schools for the academic year 2023/2024.

The private schools classification list showed that 5.19% of the private schools got an outstanding rating, 17.93% got a very good rating, 39.15% got a good rating, 29.25% got an acceptable rating, and 0.94% got a poor rating. The percentage of unclassified schools is 7.54%, where 11 schools got an outstanding rating, 38 schools got a very good rating, 83 schools got a good rating, 62 schools got a good rating, and only two schools got a poor rating, while the department placed 16 schools in the unclassified category.

While the Department of Education and Knowledge stated that the “Irtiqaa” program is a comprehensive evaluation system that measures the quality of education in private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi through assessors and inspectors accredited by the Department, who have been trained to inspect and evaluate schools according to international standards followed in this field, and from Then follow up the schools to ensure they live up to these standards.

It indicated on its official website that to ensure the sustainability of the program and the continuous supervision of private schools in Abu Dhabi, it is working to activate the program through three main axes, which include training citizens working in schools to become school inspectors accredited by the Department of Education and Knowledge, and carrying out periodic monitoring and inspection visits to private schools. To ensure their compliance with the program standards, in addition to providing the necessary support and follow-up to schools to improve the quality of education.

The department confirmed that it aims, through the “Irtiqaa” program, to measure the level of performance and quality of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to make the necessary recommendations to improve the quality of education, management capabilities and levels of students in schools, and to motivate school principals and teachers to improve their professional performance and guide them professionally to achieve excellence, and to stimulate and support the process School development in each school to ensure the well-being of students and improve their academic achievements, and to secure a safe and healthy academic environment for students, in addition to improving the quality and effectiveness of private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in line with the strategic objectives of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

A private school that can increase its tuition fees for the next year.