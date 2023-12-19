EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Earlier this month, the Government of Gustavo Petro announced that it had declared a new National Natural Park in Colombia. This is the Serranía de Manacacías which, with an area of ​​68,000 hectares and located in San Martín de los Llanos, in Meta, became the 61st National Natural Park (PNN) in the country. But declaring an area as protected is not enough in itself for its protection. Conservation agreements, resources and people are also needed for these areas to achieve their goal. For several years, the observatory Parks How We Gohas been in charge of doing precisely that: publishing an annual report tracking the status of these protected areas in Colombia, as well as analyzing whether they have received resources for their management or what are the main threats.

This Tuesday, Parques Como Vamos presented its latest report that offers an overview of the current situation of those 60 parks in the country, not including Manacacías. In total, they say, the PNN total more than 23 million hectares, which is equivalent to 11.18% of the national area (12.76% of the continental area and 9.25% of the marine area). 83% of the surface of these parks are still covered by forest, which represents 21% of all forests in Colombia, with a greater presence in the Amazon, where 76% of these ecosystems are found.

The report also recalls that the Natural Parks are a refuge for the country's flora and fauna: 31% of Colombia's biodiversity is preserved there, with almost 24,000 species of animals, plants and fungi. In addition, there are around 1,767 endemic species that live in this system of protected areas, with a greater presence in the Las Orquídeas, Farallones de Cali, Chingaza and Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta PNNs. However, the analysis also says, “8% of these endemic species are under some category of threat.”

Deforestation, although reduced, is still a risk

For the National Natural Parks there is semi-good news: the deforestation trend in these areas seems to be decreasing (although at slow steps). While for the years 2019-2020 deforestation in these areas was 19,429 hectares, and for 2020-2021 it fell to 14,239 hectares, in the period between 2021-2022, the figure was only 12,380 hectares, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam). That is, in the last year analyzed, up to 10% of national deforestation occurred in the PNN, when the last figure reached 11%.

And although this is a sign of improvement, the authors continue to raise alarm bells, because if we add up all the area that has been deforested in the PNN since 2019, this means that, in total, more than 46,000 hectares were lost, the equivalent of the size of the PNN Munchique – located in Cauca – which has 46,982 hectares.

A road passes next to a deforested area of ​​the Chiribiquete National Natural Park, in March 2022. Andres Cardona

“A special call is made in the face of the possible loss of ecological connectivity of the Andean-Amazonian corridor Picachos, Tinigua and Macarena, and the stability of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta, which is one of the last biodiversity refuges in northern Colombia and one of the areas with the highest number of endemic species in the country,” the document says. Regarding the NNPs that suffered the most deforestation in the last year, Parque Como Vamos points to Tinigua (4,872 hectares), the Sierra de la Macarena (2,737 hectares) and the Serranía de Chiribiquete (1,270 hectares).

Other threats that surround the PNN are illicit crops – with a presence in 14 parks – and heat points, which totaled 16,145 this year in the 60 parks, but which could “increase by 2024 according to the projections of the El Niño phenomenon that foresees prolonged periods of drought in Colombia.”

But if these three factors are added to other threats, such as armed conflict, ecosystem degradation, illegal mining and pollution, 68% of the NNP would be at risk of losing their ecosystem stability. Among the most critical NNPs are Catatumbo Barí, Paramillo and the Farallones de Cali.

Even without money or enough people

Protecting an area means putting resources into it. And, so far, the money that has been invested in the NNPs “is not enough for their operation or to meet their conservation objectives.” Although between 2021 and 2022 there was a 28% increase in general spending allocated to the parks system, in three key regions of the country the figure fell in the last years analyzed. Specifically, the Western Andes territorial area received 19% fewer resources, followed by the Amazon with 7% less. “On the contrary, the Caribbean, Pacific and Orinoquía territories presented increases of 38%, 108% and 106% respectively.” This is a scenario that worries the authors of the report, since it demonstrates the volatility of resources.

Rock art on a cliff in Chiribiquete Park, in an archive image. Nicolo Filippo Rosso (Bloomberg)

And if there is no money for the PNN, there does not seem to be a greater effort to hire people to guarantee their conservation. The report indicates that, between 2021 and 2022, there went from 966 contractors working for PNN to 735; That is, there was a reduction of 231 people hired under the service provision modality.

Additionally, there is a disparity in how many people are hired for regional park areas. While 167 contractors were registered for the Caribbean territory, for the Amazon, which has the largest extensions of protected areas, only 18 contractors were evident.

For this reason, one of the main calls made by the report is to modernize the management of the PNN. “Modernizing, in addition to implying a greater budget allocation, requires innovation in the way of prioritizing human and economic resources, in accordance with the conservation objectives of each NNP, the threats to which they are exposed and their vulnerabilities,” they conclude.