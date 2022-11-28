Statistics announced by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, on the occasion of the launch of the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 and the related operational plan, revealed that 68% of adults in the country are overweight.

The strategy aims to establish sustainable nutrition systems, provide safe and supportive environments for nutrition for all ages, and reduce diseases resulting from malnutrition in general.

This came during a press conference held by the Ministry yesterday at the Etihad Museum, with the participation of representatives from 22 government and private agencies from strategic partners from various sectors, such as health, education, municipalities, trade, industry, agriculture, economy and the food industry.

Participants in the conference emphasized that health authorities in the country are working to control advertisements that are shown to children and different age groups, especially those that appear randomly through electronic games, social media and internet pages.

They pointed out that the food safety law in the country includes controls for food advertisements, but many items must be activated by the concerned authorities.

The educational authorities in the country confirmed the establishment of controls to prevent unhealthy food advertisements in schools, and also prevented the entry of this type of food into school canteens.

Recent statistics issued by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection revealed that 51% of newborns in the UAE do not benefit from breastfeeding during the first six months of their life, 17% of children and adolescents (between 16 and 17 years) are obese, and 38% of adolescents (about Between 13 and 17 years) are overweight, 68% of adults are overweight, 24% of women of childbearing age suffer from anemia, and 52% of adults suffer from cardiovascular disease.

Statistics also revealed that 67% of adults consume more salt than recommended, and 12% of adults suffer from diabetes.

The Ministry stated that the sub-objectives of the National Nutrition Strategy 2022-2030 are to create basic data on cases of wasting, low weight and overweight in children under five years, in addition to working to increase the percentage of breastfeeding to reach 55%, and reduce low birth weight. By 30%, reducing the high level of obesity among children and adolescents, reducing anemia among women by 50%, in addition to reducing the incidence of overweight in children under five years, gradually eliminating industrially produced fats in the food supply, and reducing the percentage of salt consumption by 30%, and reduce the high incidence of diabetes and obesity in adults.

The Ministry revealed a set of initiatives to reach the five strategic directions, represented in the recycling of food ingredients, the subsidized goods initiative, the gradual elimination of industrially produced trans fats in the food supply and the selective tax project, in addition to the food supplement program, growth monitoring, and the national program for childhood obesity.

The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman Al Owais, affirmed that the national nutrition strategy represents an integrated road map for developing the health food work system in sustainable ways, according to a participatory approach that includes a wide range of strategic partners, in order to ensure the achievement of healthy nutrition goals for all segments of society, and to provide the elements of health care according to the best. global practices.

