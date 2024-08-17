Harare (WAM)

The Southern African Development Community revealed yesterday that about 68 million people in southern Africa are suffering from the effects of drought caused by the El Niño phenomenon, which has destroyed crops across the region.

The drought, which began in early 2024, has affected crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the region’s economies, the group said in a report. Elias Magosi, the group’s executive secretary, said about 68 million people, or 17 percent of the region’s population, are in need of aid.

Leaders of the 16-nation group are meeting in Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, to discuss regional issues, including food security.