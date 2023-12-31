Local sources confirmed to the agency that Israeli aircraft bombed the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with several missiles, killing at least 48 people, while at least 20 were killed in a bombing near Al-Aqsa University.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced, on Sunday, that the death toll of Palestinians as a result of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip had risen to 21,822 dead, since the outbreak of the war on October 7.

The Ministry reported 56,451 cases of infection since the start of the war, noting that 150 people were killed and 286 injured during the last 24 hours.

Residents and medics said that Israeli aircraft intensified their attacks on the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, at a time when battles were raging around the ruins of towns and refugee camps, in a war that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said would take “several more months” before it ended.

Air strikes targeted the Maghazi and Bureij areas in the central Gaza Strip, killing 8 people in one house and forcing more residents to flee to Rafah on the border with Egypt, far from the front lines where Israeli tanks are clashing with Hamas fighters.

A video recording published by the Red Crescent on Sunday showed the chaos that prevailed after the air strikes in the center of the Strip. It also showed paramedics working in the dark, carrying an injured child from among the smoke-filled rubble.