Yr after 12 months, the Residing Planet experiences printed by WWF have turn out to be increasingly more alarming. Nothing is finished to cease the erosion of biodiversity?

Véronique Andrieux. In our final report, printed in 2018, the Residing Planet Index confirmed a lower in populations of vertebrate species by 60%. This price rose to 68% in 2020. This could partly be defined by the truth that the calculations are refined. For instance, almost 400 new freshwater species had been taken into consideration on this new calculation. Nonetheless, the Zoological Society of London, which is finishing up this evaluation, having all the time carried out the identical methodology, there is no such thing as a doubt that the state of affairs is worsening. That is certainly unhealthy information for the state of well being of the planet, and by extension, for that of our societies.

This report is printed whereas a pandemic continues to be raging which is believed to have its supply within the stress exerted on the wilderness. Does this give this new research a singular echo?

Véronique Andrieux. Utterly. We live a novel second. Covid-19 has had and nonetheless has a worldwide affect. It has already price 900,000 lives, and the UN right this moment speaks of 130 million those who the financial disaster might push beneath the poverty line. It’s a well being tsunami that impacts us all. Nonetheless, we all know that the destruction of ecosystems, extra significantly deforestation, facilitates the circulation of the sort of virus. We’re within the strategy of pulling our improvement mannequin to its limits, to the purpose that it’s about to crack.

The abrupt cessation of actions demonstrated the capability of nature to renew its place. Does this provide avenues for motion?

Véronique Andrieux. We now have skilled and benefited from the return of silence, appreciated that of dolphins in ports or biodiversity in cities. But it surely got here at the price of numerous human struggling, and it’s in no way an expertise to be highlighted. Particularly because the confinement is barely completed, we see all of the indicators of air pollution go up. It’s not a sudden and punctual stopping of all of the actions that we’d like. It’s a lasting and profound transformation of our manufacturing and consumption programs, restoration plans that take all these points into consideration.

Does the restoration plan introduced final week by the French authorities appear to satisfy this expectation?

Véronique Andrieux. To a sure extent maybe, however we’re nonetheless very removed from it. First, there’s the query of the conditionality of support to supported corporations. We requested that they be accompanied by social and environmental constraints: these are conspicuous by their absence, or nearly. Furthermore, the federal government assumes that the transitional measures can create jobs. We share it – we printed a report in July that exhibits that inexperienced restoration generally is a driver of financial restoration. It’s important for the younger era to show this attitude, to know that we will construct added worth, employment by specializing in agroecology, and even thermal renovation. However right here once more, the restoration plan accommodates many blind spots. The event of renewable energies, for instance, in addition to that of agroecology, are usually not addressed in any respect. It’s nonetheless important, for instance, to make sure that the CAP budgets will likely be directed in direction of agri-environmental and local weather measures. Lastly, what subsequent? The envelope of 30 billion euros devoted to inexperienced restoration runs over two years. And after ?

A UN worldwide convention on biodiversity, COP15, was to be held this fall. It was postponed as a result of pandemic. Is that this prone to have an effect on the implementation of efficient measures?

Véronique Andrieux. This can rely lots on the deadline to which this COP15 will likely be postponed. In any occasion, it is going to above all be essential to make sure that the worldwide restoration doesn’t come on the expense of preserving biodiversity.

2021 must be loaded with occasions. The three pillar COPs of the Rio conference ought to, as a result of circumstances, be held this 12 months – COP26 on local weather, COP15 on the battle in opposition to land desertification and COP15 on biodiversity, subsequently. By way of this work, we should achieve setting a concrete agenda to be adopted by the 12 months 2 030, which pulls a hyperlink between local weather, social and biodiversity points.

What ought to this agenda always remember?

Véronique Andrieux. There are a mess of measures to incorporate, some very technical. However to talk solely of biodiversity, the strengthening and multiplication of protected areas to the tune of 30% of the floor of the globe, together with marine areas, is important.

Some NGOs worry that this will likely be accomplished to the detriment of the rights of native populations to dwell off their land and assets …

Véronique Andrieux. We don’t defend in any case a mannequin of conservation that doesn’t combine the rights of indigenous populations. We’re preventing for them to have a central function in shaping the processes. They have to be represented, and their rights have to be protected. It’s not a query of opposing nature to people, however of making concrete synergies that profit each.