Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that traffic violations decreased by 68%, serious accidents by 10%, and minor accidents by 27% within six months after the implementation of the vehicle seizure law in the emirate last year.

Last September, Abu Dhabi Police began implementing Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which requires perpetrators of serious traffic violations in 10 cases to pay fees between five thousand and 50 thousand dirhams, to unlock the vehicle.

The head of the Statistics and Studies Department of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate in Abu Dhabi Police, Major Engineer Abdullah Hamad Al Ghafli, said that the most serious traffic violations and violations that lead to serious accidents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi are the sudden deviation and breaking the red signal. With the aim of deterring violators, it imposed an additional fee of 50,000 dirhams to unlock the vehicle for the one who broke the red light, and a fee of 5,000 dirhams for the violation of sudden deviation in the event the driver caused an accident.

He pointed out that the traffic light is an engineering tool developed to preserve the lives of road users, by regulating the movement of vehicles and preventing the presence of two opposite vehicles at intersections at the same time, noting that most accidents that occur at intersections are serious and cause severe injuries.

Al-Ghafli stressed the importance of awareness campaigns in contributing to reducing the rate of traffic accidents, noting that in this context, Abu Dhabi Police launched several initiatives, including “You Comment”, which was launched by the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in 2018, where short video clips of realistic scenes of some antiquities are shown. The negative behaviors and behaviors of some drivers, and leave the comment to members of the public through the Abu Dhabi Police accounts on social media, in order to express their opinions.

And he indicated that the aim of this initiative is to raise traffic awareness and educate the public about the consequences and dangerous traffic behaviors, as well as looking at traffic problems from another perspective, which is to take the public’s opinion, adding that the police received several solutions and proposals through the initiative through the public’s comments on these clips, where they were sorted. It was studied and presented to the specialized committees in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety in Abu Dhabi. He stressed the keenness of the Abu Dhabi Police to monitor all negative drivers’ behaviors on the road, with the aim of raising awareness, reducing them, and studying proposals and solutions, whether by the public leadership or referring them to the competent authorities. the relevant traffic safety, and solutions are educational, engineering, or policing through intensifying traffic control.

On September 10, 2020, Abu Dhabi Police began implementing the Vehicle Seizure Law and clarifying the reasons for the intensification of violations in order to enhance traffic safety and intensify violations with an increase in the number of vehicles and urban development and to reduce the commission of violations.

Vehicle unlocking mechanism

The Abu Dhabi Police stated that the mechanism for unlocking vehicles in accordance with the law begins with paying the value of the violation and the expiry of the period of seizure stipulated by the law, then paying the fees for breaking the seizure stipulated in Local Law No. (5) of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She explained that in the event that the violator does not pay the fees to release the seizure within three months, the vehicle will be sold in a public auction, and if the value of the sold vehicle is not sufficient to pay the fees and financial fines due, the violator will not be exempted from it, but the remaining amounts will be added to his traffic file Notifications will be sent to violators before selling the impounded vehicles via text messages and advertisements in daily newspapers.

