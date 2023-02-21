68 male and female members of the Arab Parliament for Children, representing 17 Arab countries, will participate in the activities of the third session of the Parliament, which will start after Thursday and will last for 3 days.

Events begin with attendance at the University of Sharjah to launch the Arab Parliament Diploma Program for the child on the skills of parliamentary work, followed by a visit to the University of Sharjah library and the central university laboratories, in addition to a visit to the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology and a meeting with the satellite team (Sharjah Sat).

On the following day, the members will go through an experiment on the mechanism of holding the session, and an exercise in electing and preparing for their session, provided that the opening session and the first of the work of the third session will be held on the morning of February 25 at the headquarters of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, during which the children will elect the president of the Arab Parliament for the Child and his two deputies and form Committees and then discuss their general topic.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Parliament for the Child, Ayman Othman Al-Barout, affirmed that the Emirate of Sharjah is pleased to receive Arab children with the hospitality and generous care of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of His Excellency Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States. He indicated that with the arrival of delegations of children Al-Arab Parliament will begin its work with a training program aimed at raising the skills of male and female members of parliament in the field of parliamentary work within the framework of cooperation with the University of Sharjah.

Al-Barout pointed out that the rehabilitation program in parliamentary work comes in the context of qualifying and empowering child members with various skills and developing their capabilities in line with the directions of the Arab Parliament for Children in its continuous endeavor to raise the research and parliamentary capabilities of children and achieve its goals contained in its statute to consolidate the success of the children’s parliamentary experience.

