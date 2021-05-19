LONDON (Reuters) – The Libyan Investment Authority told Reuters that it will start preparations this month to start publishing consolidated financial data, after announcing assets amounting to $ 68 billion, most of which were frozen, following its first internal evaluation in years. The largest sovereign wealth fund in Africa is working to restore the confidence of the international community, after the United Nations froze most of its assets during the 2011 uprising that toppled the rule of Muammar Gaddafi.

The fund said this month: Its first assessment of its assets since 2012 revealed assets of $ 68.35 billion at the end of 2019, compared to $ 67 billion in 2012.

Publish financial statements

Ali Mahmoud Hassan Muhammad, Chairman of the Fund’s Board of Directors, said in an interview that the institution intends to start issuing annual financial statements, and that it is preparing the data in cooperation with EY as a financial auditor.

In an email after the interview, the investment firm said it could take a year and a half to publish the final financial statements once they are audited. “With this process, we will lay a solid foundation for moving towards investment … these are successes in governance and compliance with Santiago’s principles,” Mohamed said.

Good governance

He added that the Libyan Investment Authority is now complying with seventeen of the twenty-four principles that aim to promote good governance, accountability, transparency and prudent investment practices. The corporation ranked 98th out of 100 sovereign and public pension funds in a 2020 ranking of sustainability and governance by Global SWF, which tracks sovereign wealth funds in the world. Libya was divided in 2014 between two warring administrations competing for control of state agencies, including the Libyan Investment Authority. A court in Britain last year ruled in favor of Muhammad’s presidency of the foundation.

Since the fighting ended last summer, the warring parties have agreed to a new unity government charged with unifying state institutions and preparing for elections in December. “Libya is now presiding over a national unity government, and we have the right to use our money and assets,” Muhammad said. He added that the fund “is stepping up” talks with the United Nations so that it can invest or use assets more freely than is allowed now.

“The Libyan people are in dire need of these assets,” he added. “We have displaced people, people without homes, electricity problems, and COVID-19,” he said. The unity government faces obstacles such as armed groups’ control of regions, the presence of foreign mercenaries, and the interference of competing external forces. Despite the sanctions, Deloitte’s valuation showed relative stability in the fund’s asset value, thanks to the increase in the value of Oil Invest and the corporation’s long-term investment portfolio. Most of these assets, which include $ 33.5 billion in liquid funds and 20.1 billion in investment portfolios, are located abroad and are subject to a freeze.

following companies

There are about $ 15 billion of the corporation’s unfrozen assets, which are owned by its subsidiaries. Muhammad said: About nine billion dollars of these assets are invested in Libya, and that the corporation seeks to invest another billion there. Muhammad also expressed his hope that some cash deposits and frozen shares would be used as financial guarantees to attract foreign companies to Libya and to help launch projects in the oil and gas, electricity and real estate sectors.

Tim Eaton of the Chatham House think-tank said the UN sanctions committee should insist that the LIA provide “consolidated reports of all of its assets and subsidiaries” before allowing it to deal more with its frozen accounts. He added, “This should be an incentive for the institution to arrange its affairs internally, before it demands its right to manage more of the wealth of the Libyan people.”