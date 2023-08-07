The General Pension and Social Security Authority concluded the unified campaign that was launched in cooperation with the retirement and social insurance agencies in the Gulf countries. Through this campaign, the Authority was keen to raise awareness of the insurance protection extension system for GCC nationals working in the GCC countries by defining the protection extension system, subscription conditions, and the mechanism for paying contributions. And take advantage of the insurance benefits for its subscribers. According to the system, GCC nationals working by employers in the country where the work is located are insured, so that at the end of the employee’s service period, he receives a retirement pension or an end-of-service reward in accordance with the retirement law to which he is subject in the employee’s home country, and the insurance benefits of the system extend to the beneficiaries. Those who were supported by the insured or the pensioner during his lifetime.

The authority said that the number of active workers in the UAE who are citizens of the GCC countries in the public and private sectors until the end of the last quarter of 2022, according to the latest statistics, reached 6755 insured persons from various GCC countries, distributed as follows: 4266 insured persons from the Sultanate of Oman, 87 Insured persons from the State of Kuwait, 1120 insured persons from the Kingdom of Bahrain, 11 insured persons from the State of Qatar, in addition to 1271 insured persons from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

While the number of Gulf nationals whose service ended, until the end of the last quarter of 2022, who worked in the UAE, reached 9,718 insured persons.

The insurance protection extension system stipulates obligating employers to contribute on behalf of GCC nationals who work for them according to the insurance system established in their country in terms of registration and subscription, and the employer must pay the contributions due on their behalf, not exceeding the employer’s share determined for UAE nationals working He has, and the Gulf employee shall bear the subscription differences, if any.

The campaign to extend insurance protection was launched in conjunction with the unified campaign launched by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to raise awareness of the insurance benefits for Gulf insureds working outside their countries to contribute to enhancing insurance awareness among individuals and to ensure fulfillment of obligations towards them.