Under the supervision of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the number of children participating in the complementary study of the immune response to the “Sinopharma” vaccine in children in Abu Dhabi has reached 674 children so far, with the consent of their parents, who will participate in the study, which is a very important step to provide protection and preserve On the health of all members of society, 900 children aged 3-17 years.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has approved conducting the new study under the supervision of the Ministry, and the Department is responsible for implementing all applicable medical protocols, in accordance with the highest international standards and practices, and it is expected that the preliminary results of the study will be announced as soon as they are available, which will help in the planning process for returning to Schools are completely safe.

The UAE is the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to study the effectiveness of the vaccine for this age group, while vaccine-manufacturing countries, such as China, the United States of America, Britain and India, began conducting clinical trials for them during the past few months.

The study aims to monitor the immune response to the “Sinopharma” vaccine for 900 children of all nationalities, with the aim of vaccinating children in the near future, and the participation of each child in this study will be after the full approval of his guardian, and he will be subject to close monitoring and follow-up, as the study puts the safety of the participating children in it. On top of her priority, parents will provide children with full details about participation, and will receive necessary support through every step.

The head of the National Committee for the Clinical Management of the Corona Virus, which is leading the study, Dr. Nawal Al Kaabi, said, “Children are the future of countries, and the mainstay of any society, and given the increasing number of people who have received vaccinations in the UAE, we seek to ensure that our children are able to receive the vaccine. Safe too, which is why we focused on ensuring the utmost care possible for our young volunteers, throughout the process of conducting the SINOPHARM study. We want the children and their parents to feel safe at every step of the process, and to be sure that we will be with them and support them throughout the study, and answer their questions. Every question may come to them at any time.

She added that the study comes at a time when the virus has mutated globally to a high number of infections and an increase in the severity of symptoms, including infections spread among children, and this includes the transmission of the virus from children to others, especially people who have a high risk of infection and its complications.

She stressed that vaccinating children will protect them and maintain the health of those around them, as well as contribute to accelerating access to the collective immunity necessary to limit the spread of the virus, and is in line with the long-term recovery plan pursued by the UAE, which aims to vaccinate 100% of the target groups by the end of 2021.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

