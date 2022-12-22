A census conducted by «Emirates Today» on the extent of the interaction of institutions and employers of the private sector with the National Program for the Employment and Qualification of Emirati Cadres (Nafes), showed a great demand from employers and employers in various fields on the government employment platform «Nafes», as partners of the platform, and that Eight days before the start of collecting dues and fines for companies and establishments with 50 workers or more that are not committed to achieving Emiratisation targets.

According to the statistics, the number of employers registered on the employment platform until yesterday reached 6,737 establishments and establishments, offering thousands of jobs and training opportunities for national cadres in various work sectors, with an increase of 3,523 establishments over the number of establishments that joined Nafes until mid-September. Which was estimated at that time at 3209 establishments.

This large influx of employers comes to offer job and training opportunities for Emiratisation, in an effort to benefit from the package of administrative and financial incentives and incentive awards that have been approved in recent days by the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council (NAFES), headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Council. Ministers, Minister of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to encourage private sector establishments to meet the requirements and targets of Emiratisation imposed on them, which amount to 2% of skilled workers in each establishment before the end of the current year.

The “Nafes” platform operates under the umbrella of the UAE National Competitiveness Council, which is one of the programs and initiatives of the next 50-year projects aimed at achieving a quantum leap in the development path in the UAE, and developing the national economy system, by supporting the private sector, by employing and supporting more than 170 thousand A beneficiary citizen in both the private and banking sectors over the next five years.

According to the statistics, the list of “Nafes Partners” included a large number of international and national companies with multiple branches and diversified activities, specializing in various business sectors, such as “trade, industry, health, construction, economy, tourism, investment, law, as well as the technical and professional sectors.”

And the Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council stated that the targets for hiring citizens with the partners of the “Nafes” initiative in the private sector are based on several requirements, standards and controls, including the actual number of employees for citizens, and the type of job or training program provided to them, stressing that any company from the private sector can contribute. In “Nafes”, by sharing job vacancies and training programs, without setting a specific number of jobs that can be offered within one year.

The Council indicated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that companies can cooperate with “Nafes” by publishing advertisements for vacancies, available training opportunities, and benefiting from the program to support the salaries of Emirati employees, and deductions related to pensions.

Two tracks to support settlement

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation affirmed its belief in partnership with the private sector in development and the development of the labor market, achieving the goals and directions of the state, by improving the business environment, and creating an investment climate that encourages companies, investors, entrepreneurs and talented people from all over the world to work in the UAE, especially in strategic sectors priority.

The Ministry stated, on its official pages on social media platforms, that the commitment of employers to the legislation regulating the labor market is ultimately in the interest of private sector companies and their employees, explaining that support for Emiratisation takes place through two tracks, the first is concerned with expanding the base of jobs available to citizens in the private sector, While the second track is concerned with building a safety net that supports them in their professional path, as the “Nafes” program encourages citizens of the country to enter the field of the private sector, while benefiting from the largest possible level of government empowerment and support.