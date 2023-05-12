A selfie without filters was published by 67-year-old actress Natalya Andreichenko on her Instagram account (social network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation). The ‘Mary Poppins Goodbye’ star has faced criticism for her appearance.

In the picture, the artist is posing on the street, her hair is loose, and a hat is on her head. Andreichenko put on a bright make-up, but did not retouch the frame: wrinkles are clearly visible on her face. Many commentators criticized the star. “Forgive me, but why did you, a great actress, do this to yourself?”, “Why post such a photo?” they wrote. At the same time, some users noted that the actress acted boldly, showing the photo without editing.

