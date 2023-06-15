67-year-old mother of Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner showed a figure in a bathing suit

American businesswoman Kris Jenner showed a figure in a revealing way. The corresponding publication appeared in her Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned).

The 67-year-old mother of Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Robert Kardashian, as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, appeared in the posted picture in a one-piece pink swimsuit with a U-neck and an inscription on the chest. She completed the look with a hat and sunglasses and picked up a white cup. “You can get a girl out of the 80s [годов], but the 80s of the girl is impossible, ”the celebrity signed the picture. She also indicated that the item she chose was created by her daughter Chloe’s Good American brand in collaboration with Body Glove.

Fans appreciated the appearance of the entrepreneur in the comments, complimenting her. “Most Wonderful Woman”, “Hot”, “Best”, “Icon”, said netizens.

In February, Kris Jenner was suspected of being married to her lover Corey Gamble because of the ring that fans saw in one of the pictures. She posted a photo with Gamble on Valentine’s Day. The posted frame shows the hand of a 67-year-old businesswoman with a ring that is adorned with a ten-carat diamond.