American fashion model and actress Christie Brinkley revealed “unpleasant” details of working in the industry in adulthood. The relevant material is published by The Times.

According to the 67-year-old celebrity, ageism – age discrimination – is one of the main problems she has to deal with. The material notes that the models predicted the end of their careers by the age of 30.

“I’m too young not to work. I love my work. Women of my age tell me that they would also like to see themselves in the profession and develop, ”explained Brinkley.

In an interview for the publication, the model recalled that at the age of 63, she starred for the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine with her daughters: 22-year-old Sailor and 35-year-old Alexa. During the shooting, the women posed in various swimsuits. “Yes, today body positive is one of the most important topics, but who will look at the old woman in the middle when there are two young beauties?” – she shared.

Brinkley is known to become famous in the late 1970s when she appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issues. At the moment, the star is the face of such cosmetic companies as SBLA BEAUTY Beauty and Cosmetic & Personal Care.

In May 2019, American pop singer Madonna complained about age discrimination. “Not beautiful enough, I don’t sing well enough, not talented enough, not married enough, and now I’m not young enough either. Now I am being punished for my 60 years. I struggle with ageism, ”she explained.