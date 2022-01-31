A 67-year-old man decided to have an operation on what for him was a hernia like any other in order to have a better quality of life; However, the doctors involved in the surgery made an unexpected discovery when they found an ovary, a fallopian tube and a uterus attached to an undescended testicle, according to what was published in Urology Case Reports.

The patient, who is the father of three, always led a normal life until he began to feel bothered by the alleged hernia. But, according to the Science Direct page, what he actually had was “patent müllerian duct syndrome is a rare form of male pseudohermaphroditism detected coincidentally during surgery for cryptorchidism or inguinal hernia.”

The patient went to a specialist because they have a swelling on the left side of the groin, a condition that persisted for about 10 years.

“The patient presented normal primary and secondary sexual characteristics. On physical examination, he presented a male with osteomuscular and medium masculine hairiness, a well-developed penis with a urethral opening in the glans,” the publication reads.

The doctors examined the case in detail, which was quite a rare patient due to the way it was found. They then proceeded to surgery to remove the abnormal structures successfully, as no complications were reported.

“The patient went through the pre-operative preparation and procedures, including laboratory tests, necessary consultations with specialists and the written consent form for surgery”

“When opening the inguinal canal, a sigma was found in a hernial sac, later a pear-shaped structure similar to a uterus was found, a scrotal sac that contained a fallopian tube and a testicle. In the abdominal wall on the same side, a testicle was found adhered to four connected formations, formations that did not macroscopically resemble a normal ovary,” the publication explained.