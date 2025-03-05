67% of consumers Spaniards claims to consume expired products if their appearance and smell does not give signals of deterioration, although even 85% of them pay attention to the expiration date or preferred consumption.

Thus it follows from the first ‘AECOC food security barometer’a study that analyzes the level of consumer knowledge on food security, its confidence in the system and its habits in the conservation, preparation and consumption of food, presented on Tuesday in Madrid in the framework of the 22nd Congress of Food Security and Quality.

The study adds that 62% of consumers correctly associate food security with the prevention of food transmitted diseases, although Young people show greater confusion, linking it to concepts such as sustainability and healthy eating, according to AECOC in a statement.

In addition, it reveals that 81% of consumers reports on food security issuesdepositing their confidence especially in official bodies such as the Spanish Agency for Food Security and Nutrition (Aesan (51%) and in health professionals (48%).

However, the investigation indicates that 61% of respondents believe that the highest food security risks are generated in the industrial production phase, followed by the restoration and transport of food and Less than 50% are aware of the irrigation that can be assumed in the home itselfthe result of a erroneous manipulation or conservation of food.

The study thus identifies some risk practices in food handling at home, such as inadequate defrosting or the conservation of open cans in the fridge.

According to the barometer, “special mention” deserves young people between 18 and 27 years old, since Up to 43% of them say they have no knowledge of food alerts And, in case of information, it does so through social networks, whether from friends or family or brands of brands (43% and 42% respectively).

Most stop trusting a brand after an alert

With respect to the perception of Spain compared to other countries in food security, 47% of respondents believe that the country has similar standards to those of the rest of Europe, while 26% places it in a better position. In addition, the barometer highlights that No major differences between industrial and artisan products are perceived Regarding compliance with food security measures, and that stamps and certificates are the aspects that generate the most confidence in consumers.

Regarding the impact of food alerts, 63% of consumers trust the controls of the sector after receiving news of this type, although 37% develop distrust. 74% of respondents stop trusting a specific brand after an alertbut continues to buy the same type of product as another company.

The report concludes with an analysis of how consumers identify products in poor condition, highlighting that 88% are guided by smell, color or texture, although 9% recognize that sometimes consumes products with deterioration signals.