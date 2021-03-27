Dubai (Union)

The Football Association organized a three-day video assistant referee technical workshop with the participation of 60 referees from the first team, and 7 referees from Uzbekistan, within the framework of activating the memorandum of cooperation signed between the two federations, which includes the development of the game and the referees and the exchange of football experiences.

The workshop program includes practical training on technology equipment in the morning at Diab Awana Stadium, by playing mini-matches with the help of amateurs, while theoretical lectures are held in the evening by Farhad Abdullah, the lecturer accredited by the Asian and International Federations, and officials of the referee management of the Football Association.