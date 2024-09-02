Mexico City.- The Congress of the Union began the work of the 66th Legislature this Sunday, where Morena and its allies will have a qualified majority in the Chamber of Deputies and will be one legislator away from reaching it in the Senate of the Republic.

The new legislature, where the majority established as a priority to advance the constitutional reforms of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was installed with 126 senators and 486 deputies present.

The person in charge of declaring the opening of the ordinary session period was the president of the Board of Directors, Morena member Ifigenia Martínez. Once the session began, the National Anthem was sung and then a pause was given so that the head of Segob, Luisa María Alcalde, could take up her position to deliver the Sixth Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

During her participation, Luisa Alcalde inflamed the Opposition when she spoke about AMLO’s management, as she mentioned that the President leaves a legacy for future generations. At the end, the official left amid cheers from her coreligionists and boos from the Opposition.

Once she received the Government Report, Ifigenia Martínez sent it to the chambers for discussion. Afterwards, the president of the Board of Directors gave the floor for up to fifteen minutes to the legislators so that, on behalf of their parliamentary group, they could refer to the opening of the first period of ordinary sessions. Before starting the ceremony, the president of the Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal, announced that the Morena bench and allies in the Chamber of Deputies prevailed so that this Sunday the first reading of the reform to the Judicial Branch would be given, thus beginning the legislative process for its approval.