66777 is the third prize of the draw of the Children’s Lotteryheld this Monday, January 6, 2025. It came out at 12:13 p.m. and is awarded 250,000 euros for the series, that is, 25,000 euros for every tenth awarded with this number.

Where did the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 win?

The bulk of the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025, whose winning combination was 66777, has fallen in several locations and has been, as they say, very distributed. The lucky areas have been Aldaia (Valencia), Madrid, Asturias, La Coruña, Vitoria, Cáceres, Zaragoza, Martorell (Barcelona), Manises (Valencia), Telde (Las Palmas), Seville, Cantabria, Ávila and many other Spanish cities and towns .

Third prize of the Children’s Lottery 2025

As usual with these tenths, the number of the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 is reaching five digits. In this case, the draw is developed through the multiple drum system.

They are installed five automatic drums and each of them takes out a ball in a specific order, from tens of thousands to units. The result is shown to the public through tables.









First prize: 2,000,000 euros per series and 200,000 per tenth

Second prize: 750,000 euros per series and 75,000 per tenth

Third prize: 250,000 euros per series and 25,000 per tenth

What is the probability of winning the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

The probability of winning a prize in the Lotería del Niño 2025 is slightly higher than the Christmas Lottery in the December draw.

However, when it comes to big prizes, such as third prize, the possibilities are the same. That is, 1 in 100,000, or what is the same, 0.001%.

How much money do you win with the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

The third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 distributes 250,000 euros per series. This is equivalent to 25,000 euros per tenth and 1,250 euros per euro played.

The chances of winning are low, but there are other options. The Children’s Lottery distributes prizes for approachesby remaining numbers to the hundreds of the first three prizes, to the last three figures that are equal to those of the first three prizes or the last figure equal to that of the first prize.

How much money does the Treasury keep from the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025?

Treasury forces you to pay a 20% tax in all Lotería del Niño 2025 prizes that exceed 40,000 euros. In the case of the third prize, being 25,000 euros per tenth, the institution does not keep anything and, therefore, the winner receives the full money.

When can the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 be collected?

There is a deadline to collect the money for the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025. You must be attentive because if you do not do it within this time you can lose the economic amount corresponding.

The total period is 90 daysthat is, three months. During that time, the lucky person can go to different banks to collect their prize, from the day after the draw and until before April 5.

Where is the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

The winner of the third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 must go to an authorized financial institution by the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE). You will be asked for the necessary documentation to comply with legal obligations. If the tenth has been shared, all participants must be present, each with their corresponding documentation.

How is the second prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 collected?

The third prize of the Lotería del Niño 2025 is a jackpot, that is, the amount it distributes is equal to or greater than 2,000 euros. Therefore, this must be charged by check or transferwhich is done immediately after having gone to the corresponding financial institution.

It should be remembered that if the winner does not have an open bank account At the time of collection, you will not be able to receive the amount or create a new one for this purpose.