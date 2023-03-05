Some 6,600 family businesses in the Region of Murcia have been immersed since the end of last year in succession processes to guarantee their generational replacement after transfer decisions were accelerated as a result of the approval by the Autonomous Community of the elimination of the wealth tax by 2023 , along with other tax advantages. This is 22% of the total of the 31,000 existing commercial companies – without including self-employed or individual firms, which would further raise the rate.

These are the calculations made by the Murcian Association of Family Businesses (Amefmur), which also warns that almost four out of ten companies (39%) even have a strategic plan to undertake this change, while 20% are in the process of implement it. In addition, within the family planning instruments, 23% have a family protocol to execute it and 22% have the so-called succession plan.

corporate model

92% of the business fabric of the Region are family businesses.

Employment

They generate 85% of private employment, with around 193,000 workers.

regional GDP

They contribute 82% of the gross domestic product.

entrepreneurship

52% have a high orientation to grow.

Risk Assumption

62% register a high performance.

“The news on the subject of taxation has had an important impact on the new impulse of successions, but it is not only exclusively for the tax benefit, since what the transmission seeks is that the property remains in the business families”, highlights THE TRUTH José María Tortosa, president of Amefmur. Of course, the tax change encourages successions, “although it is not just for economic savings and earning money, but it goes more in the long term, by helping family businesses to strengthen themselves within their entrepreneurial movement.”

It must be borne in mind that Law 12/2022 on the General Budgets of the Region for this year contemplates an increase in the minimum exemption from the tax on wealth and great fortunes, whose accrual occurs on December 31, 2023, from 700,000 euros to 3.7 million euros. Thus, the thresholds are raised from which must be paid in the modality of taxation by personal obligation. On the other hand, the 99% discount on inheritance and gift tax continues.

“In the end, what it is about is guaranteeing the continuity of the companies and, on the other hand, also getting things in order for the future,” emphasizes Tortosa, who highlights the “greater awareness” when it comes to face these processes, “although there is a good margin for improvement”. And she underlines the greater role of women in this regard, with a very important incorporation into management. In fact, she denies that “the famous myth that the third generation always destroys the family business, even though there are cases,” is happening so much anymore.

“It is not only for the economic savings, but it goes more in the long term to strengthen itself” Jose Maria Tortosa President of Amefmur

In this regard, only 3% of family businessmen in the Region contemplate closing their company, according to Amefmur surveys –with all of them in the second generation–. While 12% consider their sale, being more frequent from the second generation (14%) and, above all, in the third generation (18%).

To guarantee continuity, they use different business and family planning and management instruments such as the succession process, family protocol, professionalization or corporate governance. Another fact to take into account is that for now only 16% of family businesses have hired external professionals to own and manage them, maintaining their value compared to the previous year.

José Ángel Díaz, president and CEO of the José Díaz hotel equipment company from Cartagena, highlights that “we are currently in the fourth generation with the incorporation, three years ago, of my daughter in the technical department as an interior architect. Until now we have managed to make the integration process of each member successful, thanks to the good social structure that we built when we started the business and the family protocol that defines what positions correspond to each of us and what we are as a company”.

«The most important thing in these processes is being able to put personal interests aside to give the project all the prominence, working on the culture that unites us. And it is essential that future managers have the appropriate training,” concludes Díaz.