The number of missing people as a result of the massive fire that swept through the island of Maui, in the US state of Hawaii, has decreased from 385 to 66 people, according to what Hawaii Governor Josh Green announced on Friday.

The fire, the deadliest in the United States in a century, almost completely destroyed the tourist city of Lahaina, the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii.

Green indicated that the death toll from the fire is still 115, but it is likely to rise, stressing that the local police are currently investigating the fate of the missing people.

Rescue personnel have completed searches in the lands affected by the fire, but they are continuing in the sea, where people jumped to escape the fire.

The large number of missing people raised fears that the death toll could rise.

The high heat caused by the fire melted cars, turned homes into ash, and left behind hazardous waste.

Green also provided an assessment of the numbers of displaced people, noting that 6,595 people were housed in hotels on the island and 1,100 others in rented housing.

In about two weeks, “we will be moving people into long-term housing,” he added.

The Lahaina Fire destroyed at least 2,200 buildings, most of them residential, and caused losses that could reach $3 billion, according to insurance experts.