A woman holds signs that read “Vote for the Mighty Hand” and “Free Venezuela” during a rally for Venezuela’s opposition presidential candidate Edmundo González Urrutia | Photo: REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

66% of Venezuelan voters who participated in a survey by consultancy ClearPath Strategies said they want a new direction for the country, which will hold presidential elections on July 28.

The research, published this Monday (24) by the Argentine portal Infobae, interviewed 1,500 Venezuelan voters between May 23rd and June 5th. According to the Argentine portal, the survey showed that 67% of registered voters are expected to go to the polls in July.

Opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, from the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), has a highly favorable image, with 54% of voters having a positive opinion of him, while dictator Nicolás Maduro has only 35%.

González Urrutia, who is supported by opposition leader María Corina Machado, disqualified by the Chavista regime, is expected to win 94% of the vote of those who consider themselves opponents of Maduro, according to the survey.

Also according to the survey, 55% of voters consulted expect González Urrutia to win the elections and 91% of opponents believe that he will be the next president of Venezuela.

The survey also shows that the opponent leads in voting intentions, with 56% of voters consulted stating that they should cast their vote for him and only 35% for Maduro.

Furthermore, the majority of those consulted also said that only with the legal participation of González Urrutia could the election be considered legitimate.