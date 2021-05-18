An opinion poll conducted by “Emirates Today” on “Twitter”, with the interaction of parents of students and those interested in the educational process, showed that 66% of the students ‘families affirmed “the marked decline in students’ educational levels due to distance education.”

While 16% saw an improvement in the level of their children, and 18% confirmed that their children’s educational levels had changed due to the change in the education system from “realistic” to “virtual”.

While school principals stressed that implementing the “distance education” system completely is a necessary requirement imposed by the health conditions resulting from the “Covid-19” pandemic, and although it has achieved some positives, most notably the continuation of the educational process and the promotion of smart learning among students, it is It has multiple negative effects, the most prominent of which is the marked decline in the educational levels of a large number of students, in addition to the students’ loss of direct educational and social interaction with teachers and students.

The director of a public school, who preferred not to be named, said that adopting the “distance education” model entirely was a necessary requirement imposed by the “Corona” pandemic, which the world has been going through since the first quarter of the year 2020, and therefore the application of this educational model can be considered “the decision of necessity.” », To achieve the continuation of students in their studies, and not to be interrupted in their educational achievement, stressing that the UAE has succeeded greatly in maintaining the continuation of studies despite the pandemic conditions.

He continued: “The distance education model has achieved several positive aspects, most notably the continuation of the educational process, giving more space for students to rely on themselves in educational attainment, increasing technical culture and successful dealing with modern technological means and using them well in the search for information. However, the most prominent disadvantages of this system are It is the clear decline in the levels of a large number of students ».

He explained that the negative effects of fully implementing the “distance education” system are concentrated in three important points, namely that the student lacks direct interaction with his teachers in the classroom, and he is also deprived of social relations that enhance his sense of social responsibility and dealing with different life circumstances and situations, in addition to The apparent decline in students ’academic achievement, especially in the early years of schooling, as students in” kindergartens “and the early school years lack direct follow-up from female teachers to train them in correct reading, writing, pen-holding, and other educational behaviors that are required to be instilled in the hearts of young students.

For her part, Deputy Head of the Department of Arabic Language and Islamic Education at GEMS Education Group, Dima Alami, emphasized the significant impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the educational process, as the pandemic imposed a “distance learning” model that clearly affected students, especially early-stage students. Who need to interact directly with their teachers.

She added: “Although we deal with the challenges of the pandemic and its effects, we still believe that there is no better place for our children to complete their education from school and class, to achieve the required success through educational lessons and direct enrichment lessons to delve deeper into the curriculum, and put forward new ideas to ensure effective student participation through games and following “Methods that focus on innovative educational outputs, including sound and image, and other methods that interest students, as well as direct communication with their peers and teachers.”

She pointed out that the educational field did not miss the distinguished student models that proved their great interaction despite the circumstances of the Corona pandemic and the difficulty it imposed in direct communication between teachers and their students, thanks to the relentless follow-up by families to educate their children, in addition to the fact that schools relied on digital applications. Interactive programs are a top priority, with the aim of enriching content and adapting curricula.

Assistant Director of Al-Ittihad Private School Al-Mamzar, Abdul Razzaq Haj Mawas, said: “Several positive aspects emerged due to the application of the remote education model, which contributed to the development of educational systems capable of adaptation and sustainability, which ensures the continuation of the educational process in all circumstances, as well as the change of the traditional concept of learning into a concept. More comprehensive supports lifelong learning. The interests of the current generation in technology contributed to their growing role during distance learning, and their research and independent learning skills were enhanced and they were able to lead their learning.

He added that students sitting in front of screens for long periods of time and their need for a real school environment to experience life experiences and practice social life with peers are among the challenges that have arisen with the application of the remote education pattern.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

