The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority revealed that about 66% of families in the UAE do not impose restrictions on the content their children are exposed to on social media platforms and the Internet, noting that child development in early childhood effectively contributes to improving the conditions for his future.

She said that children who benefit from early childhood programs have a higher IQ of more than 11 points, a lower risk of chronic diseases by between 20 and 50%, and a 50% lower chance of needing special education, while the probability of graduating from high school is increased by 50%. 33% more likely to have a skilled job, 50% less likely to engage in drug or alcohol problems, more than 30% increase in average monthly income, twofold lower risk of obesity, and lower exposure and engagement in behaviors contrary to societal values.

In detail, the Media Regulation Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launched yesterday a specialized guide for local media that deals with best practices in covering and circulating news and topics related to children’s accidents, with the aim of enhancing the role of the media in providing a purposeful and constructive message to society and children, and improving the quality of life. The media message and the preparation of purposeful content and observance of human rights and legal controls with regard to publishing on children’s topics, in order to ensure the effectiveness of the media in crystallizing the child’s trends, directing his tendencies, refining his mental and physical abilities, and forming his behavior and personality in general, in order to achieve the positive social impact that the wise leadership seeks.

The guide, the content of which was discussed during the media briefing held yesterday, showed that the UAE is one of the highest countries in terms of prevalence and use of social media in the world, and nearly two-thirds of families do not impose restrictions on the content that their children are exposed to, pointing to Children in Abu Dhabi spend more time on electronic devices (such as TVs, mobile phones, tablets and computers), while the number of children who use the Internet for the first time in their lives every day around the world is 175,000, and in the last period between October and December In 2018, YouTube removed more than 73,000 channels due to child safety concerns.

The evidence indicated that the picture has developmental effects on children, including a decrease in the child’s desire to eat due to sadness or fear, and the child’s anxiety about going to school or participating in extra-curricular activities, and the child may later suffer learning difficulties due to the link between learning and his mental health.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Authority for Childhood, Eng. Thamer Al Qasimi, said: “With the different age groups of the audience exposed to media messages in all its forms and affected by them directly and indirectly, media coverage related to children’s accidents entails many challenges specific to this category. The mission, which represents about 21% of the total population of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where media coverage of children’s incidents inappropriately can expose some children to various risks, or affect them negatively, and this applies to parents and the fears that they may have out of their concern for the safety and security of their children.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, in cooperation with its partners in the Media Regulation Office, seeks to encourage all local media outlets to observe human rights and legal controls regarding publishing, and to adopt best practices related to media circulation of children’s incidents and topics in general.

The effect of pictures on children

The Media Guide to Covering Children’s Topics and Accidents confirmed that the press photo has psychological effects on children, including the child entering into a fit of panic and fear, loss of a sense of security and stability, constant anxiety for fear of being exposed to the danger that he sees in the picture, lack of confidence in himself and the environment surrounding the child, and intense sadness that leads to for introverts. The evidence indicated that there are also social effects on the press image that the child sees, including the desire to imitate or experience aggressive behavior, and the excessive concern of parents for their children, and their unwillingness to integrate them into society.