The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority revealed that about 66% of families in the UAE do not impose restrictions on the content that their children are exposed to on social media platforms and the Internet, noting that child development in early childhood effectively contributes to improving the conditions of his future. From early childhood programs, they have an IQ increase of more than 11 points, and they have a reduced risk of developing chronic diseases by between 20% to 50%, and they are also less likely to need special education by 50%, while the probability of graduating from high school is increased by 33%. The probability of them obtaining a skilled job is doubled, the likelihood of them engaging in drug or alcohol problems decreases by 50 percent, their average monthly income increases by more than 30 percent, and the risk of obesity decreases by two times, in addition to a decrease in the rate of exposure and engaging in behaviors contrary to societal values. .

In detail, the Media Regulation Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launched yesterday a specialized guide for local media that deals with best practices in covering and circulating news and topics related to children’s accidents, with the aim of enhancing the role of the media in providing a purposeful and constructive message to society and children, and improving the quality of life. The media message and the preparation of purposeful content and observance of human rights and legal controls with regard to publishing on children’s topics, in order to ensure the effectiveness of the media in crystallizing the child’s trends, directing his tendencies, refining his mental and physical abilities, and forming his behavior and personality in general, in order to achieve the positive social impact that the wise leadership seeks.

The guide, the content of which was discussed during the media briefing held yesterday, showed that the UAE is distinguished as one of the highest countries in terms of prevalence and use of social media worldwide, and nearly two-thirds of families do not impose restrictions on the content that their children are exposed to. Noting that children in Abu Dhabi spend more time on electronic devices (such as TVs, mobile phones, tablets and computers), while the number of children who use the Internet for the first time in their lives every day at the level of the factor is 175,000, and in the recent period between October and December 2018, YouTube removed more than 73,000 channels due to child safety concerns.

The guide indicated that the effect of the image on children has many developmental effects, including a decrease in the child’s desire to eat due to sadness or fear and the child’s anxiety about going to school, or participating in extra-curricular activities, and the child may later suffer from learning difficulties due to the link to learning. mental health

For his part, the Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Authority for Childhood, Eng. Thamer Al Qasimi, said: “The media play a pivotal and essential role in advancing the comprehensive and sustainable development process at various levels, and there is no doubt that the responsible media is the most important and powerful engine to achieve the desired positive change, and as a partner The most important thing in the journey of change that governments and societies aspire to, with their various institutions and individuals, is the necessity of the media’s role in keeping pace with and enabling development, preventive and curative efforts and all developments, and advancing its role as a supportive and complementary force for all plans, programs and development efforts in all sectors and various fields.

Al Qassimi added, “With the different age groups of the public exposed to media messages in all its forms and affected by them directly and indirectly, media coverage related to children’s accidents involves many challenges specific to this important group, which represents about 21% of the total population of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, where coverage can Media that deals with children’s accidents inappropriately may expose some children to various risks, or affect them negatively, and this applies to parents and the fears they may have out of their concern for the safety and security of their children.

Al Qassimi pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, in cooperation with its partners in the Media Regulation Office, seeks to encourage all local media outlets to observe human rights and legal controls regarding publication, and to adopt best practices related to media circulation of incidents and topics for children in general, and children in early childhood Those under the age of 9, in particular, because of their severe impact on the news image, their limited awareness of the truth of things and the difficulty of understanding and interpreting them correctly, in addition to their great curiosity and their constant quest to exaggerate and experience things.