Colombian President Gustavo Petro | Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

A new survey carried out by the company Invamer Poll revealed that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, faces strong popular rejection after 16 months in office. According to the survey, released on Wednesday (13), 66% of those interviewed disapprove of the way the left-wing leader governs the country, while only 26% approve.

This is Petro's worst disapproval rating since he took power in August 2022.

The survey also showed a climate of pessimism among Colombians regarding the government's position on the economic situation, security, international relations and the implementation of the peace agreement with local guerrillas.

Furthermore, for the first time the majority of those consulted spoke out against the continuation of the government's peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last armed guerrilla group in the country.

The country's vice president, Francia Márquez, also showed similar bad numbers to Petro's, being approved by only 24% and disapproved by 56% of those interviewed.

The Invamer Poll survey was carried out between December 1st and 11th this year, with 1,200 people over the age of 18, in five cities across the country. The margin of error was 4%.