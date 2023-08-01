The Department of Education and Knowledge announced the results of the evaluation of the first phase of the “National Identity Mark” initiative, the first of its kind in the country. It is an annual evaluation system for private schools in the emirate that provides parents with a clear and comprehensive picture of the quality of national identity programs approved in schools and their presence in the culture of the school community. Evaluation Results: 58 schools (66.6% of the schools evaluated) received an evaluation less than “good”.

The evaluation showed that eight schools were rated “outstanding”, 21 schools were “good”, and 35 schools were “acceptable”, while 23 schools received a “poor” rating, indicating that it will evaluate the rest of the schools during the next academic year.

The department confirmed the completion of the first phase of evaluating the national identity mark, which was conducted in 87 private schools, with the aim of obtaining an accurate vision and comprehensive understanding of the national identity programs applied in private schools, and the extent of their effectiveness in developing a strong sense of national identity and enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation between the national culture and other cultures. The school evaluation system is divided into four levels, including “outstanding”, “good”, “acceptable” and “poor”.

The Department stressed that the “National Identity Mark” initiative aims to enhance feelings of national belonging to consolidate students’ understanding of their culture. Because it is a source of students’ pride in their country and their belonging to it.

She explained that activating the role of elements of national identity within educational programs will support schools in helping their students adhere to their roots, customs and values. Active citizens who adhere to their national roots and are able to represent the UAE at the global level.

The department indicated that its specialized team carried out field visits in the targeted schools, and conducted monitoring operations by attending lessons, reviewing the main relevant documents, and direct interaction with teachers, students and school staff to evaluate the adoption and embodiment of the national identity sign at the school level.

It is worth noting that the inspection tours initially covered schools with high percentages of Emirati students.

Schools that do not include Emirati students were also allowed to apply for an assessment if they were carrying out cultural and national activities, with the aim of introducing their students to the rich heritage of the country.

evaluation axes

The Department of Education and Knowledge indicated that the evaluation framework covers three main axes, each of which is based on three elements, as the cultural heritage axis includes elements of the Arabic language as the most prominent areas that the framework focuses on, along with history and heritage, while the values ​​axis includes elements of respect, sympathy and global understanding. The third axis (the axis of citizenship) focuses on the elements of belonging, volunteering and preserving the environment.

The Department stressed that the application of the National Identity Mark Evaluation System helps ensure equality in educational opportunities, transparency and responsibility regarding the role of private schools that embrace Emirati students in integrating the national identity into the curricula and school culture, while at the same time giving schools the opportunity to improve and develop the national identity programs that they provide. adopt it.