Fujairah (Al-Ittihad)

Fujairah Charity spent 66.5 million dirhams last year, benefiting 814,762 people, an increase of 14% over the previous year. This came during the annual general meeting of the Board of Directors of Fujairah Charity Association, chaired by His Excellency Saeed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fujairah Charity Association, in the presence of Representative of the Ministry of Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Khadim and Muhammad Ali Al-Mulla, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, members of the Board, members of the General Assembly, and the external auditor of the association’s accounts, through visual communication “remotely”.

Al-Raqbani said that the association was able to achieve its strategic goals and overcome challenges thanks to the directives of the wise leadership and the follow-up of the executive management to provide quality assistance in innovative ways in line with the new situation.

He said: The works carried out by the association under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, covered all projects for students, patients, needy families, sponsorships, people of determination and orphans, and support for productive families to In addition to supporting national initiatives and funds.

He pointed out that the year 2020 witnessed major developments and challenges that the association’s management faced and made great efforts to provide emergency aid under strict precautionary measures and measures. Initiatives have also been developed that serve those who are affected by the “Covid-19” virus, and the association always strives to open new horizons with partners from Charitable owners, companies, and public and private institutions who provide aid to re-spend it in the specified channels for each project, including: the association’s contribution to supporting students in public education schools and universities. Students and People of Determination who are eligible for assistance in raising their academic level within the association’s “Education Support” program, most notably: Distributing two thousand “2000” laptops and “iPads” tablets to students since the beginning of the “Corona” pandemic to help them receive education “remotely”, in addition to Payment of tuition fees for more than 800 students deserving of assistance in universities and stages of general education. Salem Al-Salami, Secretary of the Society, reviewed the agenda of the meeting to attendees, and the attendees reviewed the report of the Board of Directors, which included charitable activities for the year 2019 and 2020 AD, and listened to an account of the most important activities, initiatives and achievements carried out by the association in the past year.

The financial report for the year 2019-2020 was presented, in order to approve the financial final accounts for the year ending, and the estimated financial budget for 2021, and the Board of Directors was authorized to approve the auditor for the year 2021.

This was followed by the election of a new board of directors for the association consisting of 9 members for a period of 4 years starting from 04-28-2021.