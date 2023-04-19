Customs found 656 kilos of cocaine during a regular check in the port of Vlissingen on Tuesday. The narcotics have a street value of around 50 million euros. The packets of drugs hidden between bananas.

The cargo came from Puerto Bolivar in Ecuador and was destined for a company in Germany, customs said. This company seems to have nothing to do with the smuggling.

The HARC team, a 27-year-old partnership of Customs, FIOD, Seaport Police and the Public Prosecution Service in Rotterdam, is investigating the case further. The drugs have since been removed and destroyed by Customs’ Special Assistance Team (TBB).

Two days ago, dozens of kilos of cocaine were also found in the port of Vlissingen. Two suspects were then arrested.