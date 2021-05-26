The rights of 651 equity holders in six regions of Russia will be restored thanks to the mechanisms of the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Citizens – Participants in Shared Construction. This is stated in the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister RF Marat Khusnullin, which was received by Izvestia on Wednesday, May 26.

At a regular meeting of the fund’s supervisory board, it was decided to restore the rights of equity holders in the Moscow, Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk and Rostov regions, as well as in Yakutia.

Housing after the completion of the construction of objects will receive 303 people, and 348 – compensation at the market value of a square meter.

One residential building will be completed in the Moscow region and another one in Yakutia. Equity holders in the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Novosibirsk and Rostov regions will receive compensation for four houses, said Konstantin Timofeev, general director of the fund.

717 million rubles will be allocated to finance measures to restore the rights of equity holders, of which 235 million will go towards the completion of construction, and 482 million – to pay compensation.

On April 12, the Russian government expanded the capabilities of the Fund for the Protection of the Rights of Shareholders to complete the construction of problem houses and pay compensation to defrauded citizens. In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin set a task for the Prosecutor General’s Office to protect and restore the rights of defrauded equity holders, as well as to control the situation with long-term construction projects.

The Fund for the Protection of Citizens’ Rights said that the Cabinet has established criteria that problematic objects must meet so that the fund can apply mechanisms to protect the rights of defrauded citizens. If all the necessary conditions are met at the same time, the fund will be able to finance measures to protect the rights of defrauded equity holders.