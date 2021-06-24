The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation expected the number of registered private sector establishments and employers to rise to 65,000 by the end of this year, attributing the reasons to a package of incentives and government measures that were applied to protect the labor market and the private sector (workers and establishments) during the (Covid-19) pandemic. It contributed to increasing the attractiveness of the labor market and the business environment in the country, and had the greatest impact on the rise in the number of private sector establishments, during the first quarter of this year, to more than 26 thousand establishments.

In detail, the ministry stated that the proactive strategy adopted by the state to confront the challenges and problems imposed by the conditions of the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic on labor markets around the world, contributed greatly to achieving the maximum levels of stability and reassurance within the labor market in the country, at the level of employment. Destinations of business owners, stressing that the continuous growth in the labor market and economic activities supported by the stimulus packages launched by the federal and local governments during the past months, contributed to increasing the attractiveness of the labor market and the business environment in the country.

She pointed out that the economic, health and preventive measures that were applied to protect the private sector in the country had the greatest impact on the rise in the number of new establishments that officially joined the private sector during the first quarter of this year, bringing the number of establishments registered with the ministry to 26,609. It is expected that their number will reach 65,000 establishments and employers by the end of this year.

She stated that the state has maintained its position as one of the most important labor markets and centers for attracting entrepreneurs and investors in the Middle East and the world, benefiting from a wide range of decisions and measures adopted by the government during the last period with the aim of providing the necessary support for the labor market and facilitating the practice of business through continuous coordination between departments and concerned authorities at the federal and local levels, as well as providing a wide range of financial and administrative support packages to reduce the effects of “Covid-19” on the labor market in the country.

With the spread of the (Covid-19) pandemic globally, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in coordination with the National Authority for Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management, launched a national program to support the stability of the labor market in the private sector to ensure the continuity of business performance in the private sector in light of the preventive measures and precautionary measures taken at the level of The state, which included a package of economic, health and preventive measures to support employers and workers in the private sector, both citizens and residents, in a way that integrates with the economic support packages provided by the state to mitigate the impact of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus on the national economy, and in a manner that ensures the continued performance of business in the sector The private.



