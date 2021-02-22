The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal upheld a court ruling of first instance obligating a vehicle driver to pay a man 65,000 dirhams in compensation for the injury of his two minor children in a car accident, and the court refused to increase the amount of compensation.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against the driver of a vehicle, an insurance company, and the owner of the car, in which he demanded that they be compelled to compensate him for the financial and moral damages that afflicted his two sons, indicating that his two sons were subjected to a traffic accident caused by the first defendant while driving the insured vehicle with the second defendant And that the accident caused them a large disability rate, and a criminal judgment was issued against the driver, condemning him and paying the first victim 100,000 dirhams as compensation.

Whereas the second defendant (the insurance company) argued that the lawsuit was not considered permissible, due to the previous ruling in the commercial case in full, in which it was decided not to accept the lawsuit, for filing it with no capacity, because the insured vehicle with the company is owned by the third defendant, and it is not owned by the defendant The first, as the third defendant submitted a memorandum, requested his exclusion from the lawsuit, because he sold the vehicle to the first defendant.

The court of first instance ruled that it is not permissible to hear the case with respect to the insurance company, for its previous ruling, and that the lawsuit was not accepted for filing a non-quality with regard to the third defendant, because the papers were empty indicating that the vehicle subject of the accident is owned by him, and as for the matter, the criminal court ruled convicting the driver of the offending vehicle , Which resulted in the plaintiff’s children being harmed by the damages that the forensic report indicated, the elements of responsibility required to hold him accountable for compensation, and the court ruled to oblige the first defendant (the driver of the vehicle) to pay the plaintiff’s first son compensation of 65,000 dirhams.

The prosecutor did not accept this court, so he appealed it and demanded that the appealed judgment be amended, by increasing the compensation.

The Court of Appeal stated in the merits of the verdict that the appealed judgment took into account the injuries and damages suffered by each of the appellant’s sons, as indicated in the medical report for each of them, and it also took into account the punishable blood money, indicating that what was decided is consistent with the damages suffered by the two sons, and that The obituary is not supported by the judgment and the judgment is good to support it.





