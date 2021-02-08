Fujairah Court fined two young men (Gulf citizens) 6,500 dirhams after being convicted of endangering people’s lives, conducting a car race on a public road, in addition to not adhering to traffic and traffic rules after driving their vehicle recklessly on the road.

The first accused was referred to the court, after the Public Prosecution charged him with causing the victim’s body safety as a result of a traffic accident, causing his mistake in destroying two commercial stores, in addition to the sidewalk owned by the Works Department, causing damage to the vehicle owned by the victim, and making it unfit for use. This resulted from his reckless driving, and racing on the road, which caused the traffic accident.

Police and Public Prosecution investigations confirmed that the first suspect was driving his vehicle from Al-Saif roundabout to the (KM) roundabout and was traveling in the right lane, and upon his arrival in front of Gargash Agency, an accident occurred as a result of hitting the pavement, then veering towards the victim’s car and ramming him.

The first accused admitted that he was driving his vehicle recklessly and recklessly, denying that he was racing with the second accused, and said, “I was driving my vehicle, and during that I clashed with the second accused, and I do not know who was behind the accident that caused damage to my vehicle and vehicle, and parts of the pier and two shops were destroyed. Commercial », pointing out that the accident occurred when he pressed the brakes and swerved the vehicle, denying endangering people’s lives, admitting that it caused damage.

The second defendant said in the police and public prosecution investigations: “I was driving my vehicle coming from the Seef roundabout and heading to the (KM) roundabout and I was in the left lane, so the accident occurred, and I do not know what happened.” The accident occurred and resulted in injury and damage to his vehicle, confirming that he was not racing with him.

For its part, the court confronted the defendants with a video that proves that they were racing, but they said that they did not know anything about it, while the first accused confessed to the first and second charges and denied the third and fourth, while the second accused denied the first charge and admitted the second.

While the court imposed a fine on the first accused of 2000 dirhams for the first, second and fourth charges for bonding, and 1500 dirhams for the third charge, and imposed on the second accused a fine of 1500 dirhams for the first charge and 1,400 dirhams for the second charge, while obliging the defendants to pay the case fees of 50 dirhams.





