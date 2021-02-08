The Fujairah Court fined two young men (Gulf citizens) 6,500 dirhams, after being convicted of endangering people’s lives, conducting a car race on a public road, in addition to their failure to abide by traffic and traffic rules, after driving their vehicles recklessly on the road.

Police and Public Prosecution investigations confirmed that the first suspect was driving his vehicle coming from the Seef roundabout to the KM roundabout, and was traveling in the right lane, crashing into the sidewalk, then veering towards a person’s car and ramming him.

The first accused was referred to the court, after the Public Prosecution charged him with causing prejudice to the safety of the victim’s body as a result of the traffic accident, causing his mistake to destroy two commercial stores, in addition to the sidewalk owned by the Works Department, and causing damage to the vehicle owned by the victim, and making it unfit for use And this stemmed from his reckless driving, and racing on the road.

The first accused admitted that he was driving his vehicle recklessly and recklessly, denying that he was racing with the second accused, and said, “I was driving my vehicle, and while driving I clashed with the second accused, and I do not know who caused the accident that caused damage to my vehicle and the vehicle of the second accused, and parts of The sidewalk and two shops », indicating that the accident occurred when he pressed the brakes, and the vehicle swerved, denying endangering people’s lives, and admitting that it caused damage.

“I was driving my vehicle coming from the Seef roundabout and heading to the KM roundabout, and I was in the left lane, so the accident happened, and I don’t know what happened,” said the second suspect in the police and public prosecution investigations, pointing out that he was driving his vehicle quickly on his way to his home, and veered on it. The vehicle of the first accused, then the accident occurred, and it resulted in his injury and damage to his vehicle, confirming that he was not racing with him.

For its part, the court confronted the defendants with a video showing that they were racing, but they said that they did not know anything about it, while the first accused confessed to the first and second charges, and denied the third and fourth, while the second accused denied the first charge and confessed to the second.

While the court imposed a fine on the first accused of 2000 dirhams for the first, second and fourth charges for bonding, and 1500 dirhams for the third charge, and imposed on the second accused a fine of 1500 dirhams for the first charge, and 1400 dirhams for the second charge, with the defendants being obligated to pay the case fees of 50 dirhams.

The two defendants denied their races and confessed to causing the accident.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

