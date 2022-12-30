Dutch police confiscated about 650 kilograms of illegal fireworks from a residential apartment. And the police reported today, Friday, in the city of Roosendaal, in the south of the Netherlands, that an anonymous tip put the police in the right direction to trace the effects of these fireworks. The police said that their officers, upon inspection, came across many boxes containing these games.

The resident of the apartment had repeatedly confirmed that nothing would be found. An Army explosives test device was called in to assist in the task, which found fireworks that could have caused an explosion because they had been tampered with.

The fireworks were disposed of and criminal charges were filed against the residents of the property. Police seized large quantities of illegal fireworks earlier this year. The amount confiscated by Christmas, according to the Public Prosecutor, was about 700 tons. Since 2020, strict rules for fireworks have been applied on New Year’s Eve in the Netherlands, where heavy fireworks are prohibited. However, the Dutch import of illegal crackers from Germany and Belgium is booming.

After the ban on fireworks during the Corona pandemic in the past two years, it is now possible to enjoy these fireworks again. But there is a complete ban in a dozen cities, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Nijmegen. The municipalities in these cities justify the ban by claiming that the resulting damage, injuries and air pollution are unreasonably large.