American actress Sharon Stone appeared in public in a luxury outfit worth hundreds of thousands of rubles and attracted the attention of the paparazzi. Publishes photos Daily Mail.

The 65-year-old celebrity was spotted at the airport in Milan, Italy, wearing a genuine leather suit from the Tod’s fashion house, which consisted of a bomber jacket and brown trousers. For shoes, she preferred loafers of the same brand. It is known that the total cost of the image is 15 thousand dollars (1.4 million rubles).

At the same time, the TV star was holding a custom bag by designer Walter Chiapponi for four thousand dollars (385 thousand rubles). At the same time, her hair was loose, and there was no makeup on her face.

In December 2022, it was reported that the unusual outfit of American actress Sharon Stone became the subject of ridicule on the Internet. Then the celebrity appeared on the red carpet of the gala evening, which took place as part of the opening of the International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. The actress attended the screening of the film “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” in a black dress, over which was worn an oversized pink floor-length cape, decorated with ruffles.