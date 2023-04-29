He first married a 16-year-old beauty queen; then (the next day) he gave the post of Secretary of Culture and Tourism to his new mother-in-law. For this reason, the prosecutor’s office of the Brazilian city of Araucaria has opened an investigation for nepotism against the 65-year-old mayor, Hissam Hussein Dehaini. Marriage with minors is provided for by Brazilian law in exceptional cases, but only if it is approved by a parent: the suspicion is that the mother-in-law benefited from her consent to the wedding with a public office.

The marriage between the 65-year-old mayor and the teenager was celebrated on April 12, the day after the young woman turned 16. On April 13, just one day later, according to reports from El Mundo, the decree with which the mayor appointed Marilene Rode as his secretary for Culture and Tourism was published in the Official Gazette of the municipality, with a salary of 21,416 reais (about 4,232 .4 dollars) per month.

Until then, her mother-in-law was a Ministry of Education official on a much lower salary. The case generated a political scandal in Araucaria, a municipality in the metropolitan area of ​​Curitiba, capital of the state of Paraná. The scandal was fueled by information according to which it was the deputy mayor of Araucaria, Hilda Lukalski Seima, who formalized the marriage as head of the civil register of the city.

It is not the first time that Hissam Hussein Dehaini has granted public positions to his family members. In 2010, when he held a previous term, the mayor gave positions to his then wife, two daughters and a brother-in-law. He was the subject of an investigation which, however, ended up being closed.

Meanwhile, in the past few hours the mayor’s office clarified in a note that the appointment is a “discretionary act of the head of the Executive Power, who deemed that the official meets the conditions necessary for the exercise of the office, being 26 years old experience in the public service”.